Link Centre to use grant money for concert hall renovations

“We knocked down a whole bunch of walls down here, created this fabulous open lobby and entrance to make our Black Box Theatre more accessible to the public,” said Melanie Deas, Link Centre Executive Director.

Restrooms were also renovated with the funds from MAC’s Building Fund for the Arts grant.

Now, the Link Centre has received another grant that will fund much-needed renovations and improvements to the Concert Hall.

“The new grant is a $375,000 project,” Deas said.

The latest grant will repair the roof, remodel the backstage area, and on the exterior, new front doors, and a handicapped accessible entrance.

Deas said she is grateful for the MAC and lawmakers who help fund the grants every year. She said the Link Centre connects the community through the programs and services it helps make possible.

“I love the fact that when you come to Link Centre, you never know who you will see, who will be sitting next to you, working with you, you will find out what you have in common, and I think that is the best part of being here,” she said.

The Link Centre award is part of $4 million given to 17 organizations from the Building Fund for the Arts grant. Work on the Link Centre’s Concert Hall should start soon.