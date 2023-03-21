LINK CEO delivers progress update on Aluminum Dynamics

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the state’s largest economic development plan signed off on and breaking ground, the Golden Triangle Development Link is looking ahead to the next challenge.

LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins delivered an update on progress at Aluminum Dynamics and what could be happening in the future.

Higgins laid out a proposed timeline for the construction of the plant. He also said that since the plant will be occupying the latest industrial mega site, the LINK is now faced with finding enough available land to prepare a new one.

Higgins reiterated that Aluminum Dynamics plans to hire locally as much as possible; although they will be bringing about 10% of the start-up staff from existing operations. In fact, some of those people have already bought homes or property to build on in the Golden Triangle.

He expects the expansion to bring more people to the area – if they can find the things they’re looking for.

“If you’ve got kids, you’re looking at schools – Okay? If you’re not, if you don’t have kids, you’re looking at safety. Those of us that are married and got wives, they’re going to want a place to shop and do retail,” said Higgins.

Higgins also updated growth at other industries, like Paccar, Airbus, and Aurora, which was recently acquired by Boeing, making Lowndes County home to two international leaders in Aviation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter