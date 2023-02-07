LINK welcomes Elizabeth Templeton as Project Manager

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Golden Triangle Development LINK is pleased to announce Elizabeth Templeton as its new Project Manager.

Prior to the LINK, Templeton was employed with the commercial architect firm Williams Blackstock Architects as an interior designer. At the firm, Templeton worked in several sectors focusing on areas of the corporate office, higher education, and healthcare.

“We are pleased that Elizabeth will be joining our team,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the LINK. “Her experience in project administration and management with a large architectural firm will make her a plug-and-play member of the LINK’s high-performance team.”

In her role with the LINK, Templeton will work directly with the Vice President of Economic Development and CEO in industrial recruitment, workforce development, and business retention and expansion. Templeton will be charged with completing all requests for information and performing demographic, infrastructure, marketing, and grant research.

Templeton is a 2018 graduate of Mississippi State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design. Templeton resides in Starkville with her husband.

