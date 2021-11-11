List of names for Tupelo PD top job is down to 8

Committee to begin interviews for Tupelo Police Chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The field of candidates for the Tupelo Chief of Police job is down to 8, and we are beginning to find out who is in the running.

There is a good deal of interest from current and former officers.

Tim Bell and Chuck McDougald, both of whom are currently on the force, have made the short list, along with former officers Chuck Bunn and Rusty Haynes.

Also in the running are Richard Chandler and John Quaka.

There are 2 other candidates from out of town, whose names have not been released.

The committee tasked with narrowing down that list begins interviews this week.