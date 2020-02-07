List of qualified candidates running for office in Aberdeen released

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard and five others are vying for the top job at city hall.

Howard is running as an independent, along with Mike Bunch. There are four Democrats also running.

The Ward 5 seat is the only one on the Board of Alderman that does not have a challenger.

In Aberdeen, the police chief is elected.

Current chief, Henry Randle has two opponents on the Democratic ticket.

The Democratic primary is April 7.