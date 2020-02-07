List of qualified candidates running for office in Aberdeen released

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard and five others are vying for the top job at city hall.
Howard is running as an independent, along with Mike Bunch. There are four Democrats also running.
The Ward 5 seat is the only one on the Board of Alderman that does not have a challenger.
In Aberdeen, the police chief is elected.
Current chief, Henry Randle has two opponents on the Democratic ticket.
The Democratic primary is April 7.
- Mayor
- Mike Bunch (I)
- Roderick Van Daniel (D)
- Maurice Howard (I)
- Toni Reese (D)
- Charles Scott (D)
- Alonzo Sykes Sr. (D)
- Alderman Ward One
- Robert Devaull (D)
- Rose Hodges (D)
- Nicholas Holliday (D)
- Terry Smith (D)
- Alderman Ward Two
- Lady B. Garth (D)
- Doug Stone (D)
- Alderman Ward Three
- Sammie Burroughs (D)
- Justin Crosby (D)
- David Ewing (D)
- Edward Haynes (D)
- Alderman Ward Four
- Dean Irvin (D)
- Carolyn Odom (D)
- Harold Holliday Jr. (I)
- Alderman Ward Five
- John Allen (D)
- Chief of Police
- Henry Randle (D)
- Quinell Shumpert (D)
- Tony Tillman (D)