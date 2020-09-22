TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A community’s love and support is making a big difference in the life of a family who experienced a tragedy nine months ago.

On Monday evening, Crystal McGee was brought to the Joyner neighborhood, to supposedly look at a house for sale. But when she saw the crowd gathered at Rob Leake City Park, she realized they were there to honor the memory of her son.

- Advertisement -

Crystal’s son PJ McGee passed away after a sudden illness three days before Christmas. The 7 and a half year old was a second grader at Joyner Elementary.

“He loved to read, he loved his school, and he loved his family, his church, one thing about PJ is, he loved God,” McGee said.

Joyner resident and woodworking expert Jerry Thompson let a friend in Boy Scouts know about PJ’s love of reading, and the need for a Free Library in the neighborhood. So every Sunday , Thompson and scouts from Troop 12 built the little library.

“Boys would come paint, drill, nail and it took about four or five Sundays,” said Troop 12 Assistant Scoutmaster Chris Riles.

One side looks like the front of Joyner Elementary, the other side has a lot of space for children’s books.

Joyner Principal Kim Foster says the Free Library is a fitting honor for PJ.

“The way he could make everything into a good thing is something so powerful, not only was he an incredible student, a student of character, but he could also get out there in the sports arenas, and he was someone who loved to be moving,” Foster said.

For PJ’s mother, the little neighborhood library is a tanglble reminder that people haven’t forgotten the impact of PJ’s life.

“When they presented this, I felt that light again, felt that joy even for just a moment, of his memory and it means the world to us, to know his memory lives on and there are people now, other little boys and girls who get to share one of his passions through the community, what Mr Thompson and the Boy Scouts did., I’m excited about that,” McGee said.

There are several other projects in the works in the Joyner area to honor the memory of PJ McGee