Little Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rolls through town

The annual event brings tax revenue to the small town of Sturgis, and also hosts a benefit ride for a good cause every year.

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – Every year in Sturgis, South Dakota, the Sturgis motorcycle rally draws thousands.

But here in our part of the country, we have our own little Sturgis that puts on a rally of its’ own.

The Little Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place every year in Sturgis, Mississippi.

It gives the small town a big economic boost every year.

The rally also hosts a benefit ride for a good cause.

This year’s is benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Mayor of Sturgis, Jerry Bean, said it’s wonderful to see so many people come together around a common interest.

“We’re glad that they want to come in and have a good time, camp out, see people that they haven’t seen before,” Mayor Bean said. “We have families and friends that meet here every year. It’s like a reunion for them every year.”

The Little Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will continue through Saturday, the 16th, and will end Sunday with a Blessing of the Bikes.

