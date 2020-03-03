Live updates: Super Tuesday primary elections

CBS News also spoke to several voters outside of a polling location in Dallas this morning as voting was underway Tuesday. Here’s what they told us.

John McLellan of Dallas went to bed on Monday night expecting to vote for Bloomberg, but by Tuesday morning, he was ready to support Biden instead.



“I think the momentum that Biden gained since Sunday…I decided to go with Joe,” McLellan said. “I know Joe. Joe knows me.”

On Saturday, Biden prevailed in a convincing victory in South Carolina, winning every county in the state. McLellan said he had been supporting Bloomberg because he wasn’t sure that Biden would be able to win, until recently.

But McLellan is willing to get “110%” behind the Democratic nominee, even if it’s Bernie Sanders. However, he feels that Sanders has the “wrong solutions to the right problems.”

And, “in many ways, he reminds me of Trump,” McLellen added. “He makes promises that he doesn’t deliver on … I don’t think the country wants a revolution, they want an evolution.”

Another voter, Dan Sheehan, said he thought Bloomberg was a “good candidate” and a “good alternative,” since “Joe Biden isn’t showing well.” But he did not disclose who he voted for.



Basab Chatterjee made up his mind to support Biden following his remarks at a CNN town hall. He liked Buttigieg but wanted to see how he’d fare in the South Carolina primary. When Buttigieg foundered with with minorities, Chatterjee concluded Buttigieg’s prospects were dim.

Biden’s endorsements “reaffirmed” Chatterjee’s decision to support Biden. “I know he’ll be good for my 401k, but it doesn’t get me excited,” he said of Bloomberg. He also said he thinks the primary has made Biden stronger because he’s been tested.



“I feel like he can take us where we need to go,” said Brenda Aguillon of Bloomberg. She said she decided to support Bloomberg when he announced his candidacy.