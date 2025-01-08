Loaves and Fishes receives grant money from Spark Light

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -For quite some time now, Loaves and Fishes have struggled to provide resources to the community due to a lack of funding but grant money will soon help ease some of that stress.

Loaves and Fishes received a lifeline in the form of a $3000 check.

“This is a huge benefit, everything we have here is donated,” said John Davis, Co-President of Loaves and Fishes. “We are serving meals six days a week to anywhere from 250-400 people, and so this will help buy the clamshells for the food to go in, bottled water that we give out, and utensils. It will also help pay for the utilities and rent on the building we are in.”

“Everybody needs a little helping hand. With this $3,000, they can use it to buy supplies and use it to pay the volunteers,” said John Hilbert, Director of Operations for the Gulf Coast Region with Spark Light. “I know a lot of these people do not get paid, and sometimes you have to give them something for the great service that they offer, and it is just a little cushion for them.”

Spark Light’s Regional Marketing Director George King said he knows how much a little help can mean to someone.

“I have had loved ones who have been homeless or just need something every now and then,” said George King, Spark light’s Regional Marketing Director. “To have a line of people to come through those doors and to be able to have their needs met, it makes a world of difference to us.”

Spark Light company awards $250,000 a year to non-profits addressing food insecurity.

Spark light said they have been awarding grants for at least a decade.

