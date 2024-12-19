Local Aberdeen church provides meals for first responders

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen church spent the morning of December 19 serving those who protect and serve the community.

Abounding Faith Pentecostal Church served up a special holiday meal to Monroe County first responders.

Firefighters, EMT’s, dispatchers, area police officers, and sheriff’s deputies were all invited to come in and enjoy a meal and fellowship.

For those who were in between runs, carry-out plates were available.

Abounding Faith’s pastor, Bishop Andre Evans, said he hopes the event brings some joy to the workers and the City of Aberdeen.

Evans says it’s a way to get the church to the people.

“I just want people to know that church is not only just on Sunday; it’s 7 days a week. And, we live here; we shop here; and we’ve got to be a part of the city. If one can get one, we can make it a better place to be,” said Evens.

The church said today’s event is part of its mission to bridge the gaps in the community through love, kindness, and service.

