Local addiction treatment center to host field day promoting recovery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recovering from addiction is a process. And it begins with getting help.

Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol treatment facility affiliated with Community Counseling Services.

The center is hosting a Field Day event on Saturday, September 23 promoting recovery and family fun.

Building a bridge between people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and their families. That’s the mission of the “Recovery Games” hosted by Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center.

Alcohol and Drug Therapist Elizabeth Marquez said this event is helping to show that you still can have fun while being sober.

“A lot of our folks never finished high school or really didn’t get to compete in things like that, so it’s just a simple, fun thing,” said Marquez.

Marquez said people often burn bridges to those closest to them when struggling with addiction. So, she hoped this field day would be a first step toward reunions with loved ones.

“Start that healing process with the family; just because you got sober doesn’t mean that your family gets sober. There is a lot of damage and history that happens while someone is in addiction, so this kind of helps for the families that want to come to see their loved ones and have fun and see that they can be sober,” said Marquez.

Pines and Cady Hill Recovery is a nonprofit. During the process of recovery, Marquez said their clients depend on sponsorships and aid from the community to help them survive.

“Everything that we make tomorrow goes directly into our client funds. So, that helps with the cost of medicine or need to go to the dentist or eye doctor,” said Marquez.

Beyond the egg toss, three-legged race, tug of war, and limbo, Marquez said she hoped this event would be a beacon of hope to those who may struggle with sobriety.

“The best part of my job is to see the client succeed in life, get reunited with their family, get a job, and let them have a happy moment in their life,” said Marquez.

The “Recovery Game” activities will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23 at the Columbus Soccer Complex. For more information on Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center, visit www.pachrecovery.org

