Local agency gives back to storm victims in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homegrown relief agency and a major home improvement chain are teaming up to help Monroe County residents who are working to rebuild after a devastating tornado.

Katina Holliday is an Aberdeen native who continues to give back to the community she grew up in. Holliday said she saw a need and wanted to fill it but today’s giveaway is just the beginning.

Katina Holliday and her team at Holliday’s Helping Hands, along with partners from other agencies including home depot teamed up to give out food and essential items to storm victims in Amory.

Dozens of people lined the streets for a home depot bucket filled with household needs and a hot meal.

“It’s what we do, we’re here to be a blessing to others so partnering with Ms. Latoya and home depot has been a great partnership, they gave us over 20 thousand dollars to give back to the community as well as our grocery store freshly’s provides the food so that we can feed the community,” said Holliday.

Holliday and her team put together 500 buckets to give out. It’s been more than a month since an EF3 tornado hit the town, but there is still a need for daily essentials.

Holliday said she wanted to provide that; as well as help mothers.

“The companies got together yesterday in the parking lot and were packing up all these buckets to give away and one of the other motivations is it’s pre-Mother’s Day so we wanted to be a blessing to mothers and give them something because initially, we knew everybody was giving giving giving,” said Holliday.

It doesn’t stop there, Holliday said an apartment complex will be closing in Amory and will impact many families so she and her crew are gearing up to help some of those families until they can get back to a sense of normalcy.

“What we’re doing in the city of Aberdeen is creating a dormitory-size shelter at one of the churches that will be done within the next week and we’ll be able to provide housing there for free for five families,” said Holliday.

