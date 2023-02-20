Local alumnae sorority chapter hosts Arts and Letters Taste of Soul event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Golden Triangle Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted their Arts and Letters Taste of Soul Event in Starkville and even invited a special guest to their annual event.

“Basically what we do is bring in different tastes of Soul Food. We are just going to give you a little taste it won’t fill up your belly,” said Sabrina Campbell, Event Coordinator.

That’s just part of what The Arts and Letters Taste of Soul Event was about.

The Mississippi Golden Triangle Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Hosted its annual event this weekend and visitors were able to try a little bit of Everything.

“Neckbones, pinto beans, cornbread, tea cakes, greens, and maybe even pig feet,” said Campbell.

The theme this year was “Art is the Start of Everything” and as people who attended tasted foods from many households, they also got to experience artwork and different types of music.

They even brought in a guest that knows how to hold a spoon and a microphone.

The Owner of Sweetie Pies and The original backup singer for Ike and Tina Turner, Robbie Montgomery, came back to Starkville, the place she calls home, to talk to attendees and maybe even get a few ideas for her restaurant menu.

“I love going out and trying new recipes and that’s where I get my knowledge from. I might find something here today and put it on my menu so I’m excited,” said Montgomery.

While this is an event about food, music, and fun, it’s also about family and loving where you come from.

“I still, when I get invited places I still go if time permits. I still do that because big time is not what I am. I’m just a regular that happened to get a little notoriety with my business and I’m thankful for that I don’t forget where I came from,” said Montgomery.

“We celebrate each other. We celebrate our community and we come together as a family and that’s what Delta is. we are a family. We are a community family, and we make sure things go well and we love one another,” said Campbell.

This chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority said they are thankful for everyone who helped with this event and can’t wait to spend more time with the community.

