Local artist to lead hands-on learning in basket-weaving workshop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local artist is bringing a time-honored tradition to life at the Columbus Arts Council.

Anna McGuire will lead a hands-on basket weaving workshop on August 2.

She said the art form has deep family roots, and now she’s sharing it with others.

The class is part of the council’s effort to showcase Mississippi artists and extend gallery shows to give the public more time to engage with local talent.

The gallery features three Mississippi artists and will be open until Tuesday, August 26.

Anna learned basket weaving as a child, but picked it back up to honor her mother’s legacy.

She now uses natural materials like pine needles, sweetgrass, and even pottery to create intricate, meaningful pieces.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.