Local bakery cooking up something sweet in a new storefront

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -A local Starkville business is cooking up a new storefront.

Keto bakery Power of the Almond is moving locations to make themselves more visible to potential customers.

Getting your own business off the ground is never easy.

Local business Power of the Almond started with a storefront at the Mississippi State Research Park, a area that did not provide the business with a lot of foot traffic. In January, the business grew in popularity after having a Facebook post go viral.

The growth in sales from this post has provided the business the ability to move locations.

“We finally after two and a half years have enough money saved up to where we can open up our own spot on Highway 12, the busiest spot in Starkville. It is going to help us increase sales and get more brand awareness, because there are still people in Starkville that do not know that we are here,” Kirk Hutchinson said.

More business means the need for more hands on deck.

“I had to hire 8 new people at the bakery for us to get out the 1500 orders that we had and we had a line out the door everyday at our spot,” Kirk Hutchinson said.

Power of the Almond makes keto and gluten-free baked goods. Business owner Kirk Hutchinson speaks on the importance of the service he provides.

“This was a Covid project of mine, when I lost my job during Covid, and I always had a dream to open up a place for diabetics like myself to be able to go and eat and have something that does not affect your blood sugar and also for gluten free folks. We are a gluten free company so to be able to provide something to the state of Mississippi that does not exist here is super exciting and makes me so happy,” Kirk Hutchinson said.

Power of the Almond’s new location is set to open on August 1.