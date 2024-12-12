Local bakery stocks extra for the holidays

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is known for its gifts, but it’s also known for its treats.

Taylor Made Cake in New Hope said they have to stock extra during the holidays.

“We have started stock piling for our trays and sweets in the back. So, we have pretzel rods, and we have other sweet treats that we don’t put out year-round. There are some butter sugar cookies back there. Things you just are looking for during the holidays for sweets,” said Sarah Heverling, a baker at Taylor Made Cake.

Heverling, a former teacher, joined Taylor Made Cake in June after six years of baking at home.

She said Christmas is her busiest time of the year.

“My business had grown substantially at home, and I was kind of at crossroads of ‘Do I keep teaching, or do I try to do this full time?’ And we just made a leap of faith and was like ‘Yeah, let’s try this full time and just see what happens,'” said Heverling.

This is her second time selling at the shop during Christmas season.

Heverling said business usually picks up around this time.

“Holiday season is pretty busy. We have trays going out daily. We take cakes to local businesses. Obviously, businesses are looking for sweets. Families are looking for sweets. So yes, the business about doubles in December,” said Heverling.

Heverling said the bakery gets a lot of support from the Community.

Taylor Made Cake will be having a Cookie Decorating Class next Thursday.

For more details, visit their Facebook page.

