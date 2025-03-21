Local bank looks to expand presence in South Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus-based bank is expanding its presence in South Mississippi.

On March 21, BankFirst Capital Corporation, the parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, announced its merger with The Magnolia State Corporation, parent company of Magnolia State Bank in Bay Springs.

Under the agreement, BankFirst will acquire Magnolia and Magnolia State Bank.

The move will give BankFirst a presence in cities like Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Petal.

And, it will bring BankFirst’s total number of offices in Mississippi to just over 50.

The boards unanimously approved the merger of directors of both companies and should be finalized by the third quarter of this year.

