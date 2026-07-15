Local barbers give free haircuts to students in annual giveaway

2-in-1 Beauty hosts annual back-to-school backpack giveaway.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One Columbus store is helping students go back to school in style.

What started off as a way to build clientele, soon turned into a movement for barber Jadalvin Spencer to inspire the next generation.

“That was initially what I was going to get from it. Now it’s more so to instill confidence … I have a lot of people that look up to me, so I feel like its a positive impact as far as the community I’m trying to reach,” said Spencer.

Four years ago, Spencer started partnering with 2-in-1 Connections/ 2-in-1 Beauty in Columbus to give free haircuts to students as they head back to school.

The fresh cuts faded into the store’s annual Pack-a-Backpack giveaway.

“We already see the difference. When the kids get out of the chair, the confidence level is through the roof… you know a haircut is more than just a haircut… it gets people ready to attack the world… in a good way,” said Mo Hamed, owner of 2-in-1 Connections and 2-in-1 Beauty.

Monday, July 13, the school uniform store turned into a barber shop for the 4th annual event.

Students like Kiabrelexis Dale and Harmony clay felt that confidence boost fresh out of the chair.

“I feel 100. I came in here looking a mess, and you see me now,” said Dale and Clay both as they showcased their new haircuts.

Eight barbers rotated to give 120 students free haircuts, and some of those barbers are students themselves, getting ready to graduate from East Mississippi Community College.

“It really helps a lot of the students. (In) the curriculum, they have to do 500 haircuts, so this helps them with their 500 haircuts as of graduating,” said EMCC barber instructor Erica Turner.

Spencer graduated from EMCC in 2023 and connected with his former barber instructor, Erica Turner, to give back to the community for the event.

He said his desire is to motivate students to follow that same pattern of service.

“I’m hoping they can take from this to just want to give back, to just want to be selfless and just offer service and not just look for money all the time,” said Spencer.

Parents had to register students in advance for the haircuts.

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