Local beer garden hosts FIFA World Cup watch party, USA versus England

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For many in the U.S., football is as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as the meal itself, but this year the American version is sharing the table with its international cousin.

The FIFA World Cup, Soccer’s international championship is underway in Qatar, and the U.S. National Team faced off against England today, after tying with Wales earlier in the week.

While most local restaurants were featuring games like Utah State and Boise State or Arkansas and Missouri, the soccer faithful were able to cheer for their favorite side at Munson Brothers Trading Post in Downtown Columbus.

Fans like Nic Parish think this year’s squad is good but not “great”, but they along with the popularity of the sport should continue to grow in the U.S.

“I think if we make it to the Round of 16 we should be very, very happy. I think we’re fielding a really, really young team, that’s set up for the 2026 World Cup. Which will be hosted in the U.S. So, we have the second youngest squad in the tournament, so I think we’re really trying to get some young guys experienced so that we can do well in the next tournament,” said Parish.

In spite of England being favored to win the match, the game ended in a nil-nil tie.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter