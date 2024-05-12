Local business benefits from farmers market

While the Hitching Lot Farmers' market was filled with fun and local shopping, it wasn't the only place near with business.

Right across from the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market is the Quirky Antique store.

It has been around for nearly 100 years.

Fred Hailey is the owner of the store.

He said that the Farmers’ market and his antique store together give everyone a message.

“We both are selling what people need,” Hailey said. “I sell what people need to remind them of the past and of course the Farmers’ Market sells the need for folks to eat the right foods and how things were in the past and how things have changed and to appreciate what the past has brought us to this present.”

Hailey said he has been in the antique business for over 50 years.

