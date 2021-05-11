Local businesses are looking for workers to apply for jobs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses looking for workers may have potential employees applying for jobs.

Both Governors Tate Reeves and Kay Ivey announced plans to “opt-out” of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

- Advertisement -

That means the additional $300 weekly payment to unemployment recipients will end.

And while one local Republican lawmaker says she agrees with Governor Reeves decision, a local Democrat says he believes people need assistance.

“People are really suffering in the state. The pandemic caused a lot of hardship and we just can’t take what is going on as that everybody is taking advantage of the system and I don’t believe that. I think that people really need help,” said Representative Kabir Karriem, House District 41 (D).

“I think it’s about time. I know that in my district businesses up and down Highway 45 that are needing employees. I think it’s time for us to take away that extra federal incentive. I think it was a great move on his part,” said Representative Dana Mclean, House District 39 (R).

Compensation will end on June 12 for Mississippi and June 19th for Alabama.