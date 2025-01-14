Local businessman aims to clear confusion over Directv-Dish issue

Owner of Tupelo Satellite says he has been getting a lot of calls from people confused about the failed merger

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast businessman said he wants to help clear up confusion over a proposed merger between DirecTV and Dish.

Earlier this year, DirecTV announced plans to merge with Dish. However, bondholders for Dish rejected the proposed agreement so the deal is off.

Chris McKissack owns Tupelo Satellite, which is a Dish-authorized dealer.

He says there have been a lot of questions and a lot of confusion from customers and others who heard about the proposed merger and wanted to know what impact it would have on their service.

“We did get a lot of calls, a lot of people were asking about the two companies merging together, and we were informing them that it looked like the merger was going to take place, but when the buyout was canceled, I don’t know there was a lot of information put out about it and I think people need to know that they still have options, whether they want to leave DISH and go to Direct TV, or leave Direct and go to DISH, they have options,” McKissack said.

McKissack said if anyone has any questions, they can call him at Tupelo Satellite. That number is 662 553 4692.

