Local car care business to be featured in Talladega’s NASCAR

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local car care business will be featured prominently during a NASCAR race this weekend at Talladega.

midasautomotive.com, which has six locations in the region, is a partner with Wayne Peterson Motorsports and Driver Brayton Lester.

The locally owned business will have its decals on the lower door and back bumper of the Number Six Wayne Peterson Motorsports machine.

Lester said he is ready for the ARCA Menards series race at Talladega and is proud to partner with midasautomotive.com.

“Kind of like they have done, they have the best of the best do oil changes, brakes, tires we do the exact same thing at the race track so it sets a great partnership because we can tie a lot of what they do, with customer cars, getting everyone on the road as safe as possible,” said Laster.

“We are very passionate about automotive and the culture around racing, dirt track, pavement, all of it. To have the opportunity to work with this great team in NASCAR will be a great way to further drive our commitment to the motor sports community,” said Jason Weatherford.

The ARCA Menards Series race can be seen this Saturday at 11:30 on Fox Sports One.

