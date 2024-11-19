Local catering place gives back to community with Loaves & Fishes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus business is giving a filling meal to those who need it most.

Von’s Soul food Catering gives more than 400 meals to people at Loaves and Fishes.

Every third Tuesday owner Lavonne Harris usually fixes a full course meal.

Since 2018 she has cooked up the classics at Loaves and Fishes.

On November 19, they had a Thanksgiving theme with dressing, vegetables, and dessert.

It’s a special way to help the homeless and the hungry before the holiday.

“If you noticed, the line was out there before we started serving. We serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., And, Loaves and Fishes needs a lot of other people to volunteer because there are some days through the week that we that we do not have anyone to serve. So, if we can get other people to come out, other churches to come out and serve a meal you know it would be greatly appreciated,” said Lavonne Latham Harris, catering owner of Von’s Soul Food.

A number of volunteers from the community and area businesses helped serve the meals.

