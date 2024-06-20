Local celebrities dance to raise money for kids across area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight local celebrities are working hard learning some dance moves, and raising money to help kids across the region.

Participants for this year’s “Dance Like the Stars” were introduced at Park Heights in Tupelo. The dancers represent Boys and Girls Clubs in Tupelo, Ripley, New Albany, and Oxford.

The dancers will work with a pro instructor from The Dance Studio of Tupelo. They will learn a ballroom dance routine to a song of their choice, and perform it during the event in August.

Each dancer also raises money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

“We have more children and staff. And that costs more money definitely. Every dollar someone donates is going toward a great cause toward our operating budget,” said Evie Storey, Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi.

“When I was a teacher before I became a counselor I was able to do a lot of work with Boys and Girls Clubs so I know the work they do and it was a no-brainer for me to be involved in this,” said Tiffany Phillips, a celebrity dancer.

The 19th annual Dance Like the Stars is set for August 3 at the Cadence Bank Arena. WCBI’s Allie Martin will co-host the big event.

