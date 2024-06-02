Local celebrities take part in wait night for St. Jude

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Diners at Tupelo’s Harvey’s restaurant got a special treat Tuesday, as local celebrities became waiters, for the kids at St Jude.

The annual St Jude Celebrity Wait Night brought out big crowds. Diners were waited on by celebrities such as Will Kollmeyer, Andrew and Taylor Brown, the high school track standouts, and Jett Johnson.

All tips raised Tuesday night will go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This was the first time Jett Johnson had taken part in the celebrity wait night and he said it was a special evening.

“I had an older brother who was a St Jude patient, he ended up passing, I never met him. St Jude has had a special place in my family for a long time. This event is so special to us and a lot of people. As far as why it is important to me, I want to give back to the community. The Good Lord has given me a platform and I want to spread good throughout the community. This community has given me unwavering support to me and my football carer, it means a lot to be able to give back and help for a great cause,” Johnson said.

Jett and all the celebrity waiters want to give a shout-out to the wait staff and the kitchen staff at Harvey’s They all work hard. And we will have a grand total sometime next week. Then we will do one at the Columbus Harvey’s this fall.

