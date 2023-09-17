Local church puts emphasis on health and wellness

Community members gathered at the St. James Methodist church to learn more about available resources in the area and to take part in free health screenings.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local church put an emphasis on health and wellness during a community health fair.

Local physicians spoke with individuals about their health concerns and gave examples to help promote healthy daily habits.

“So I recommend any exercise that you enjoy because I personally like running,” said International Medicine’s Dr. Gretchen Brocksmith. “I know a lot of my friends and family and other colleagues don’t enjoy running, a lot of people like lifting weights, and a lot of people like yoga. For exercise, I encourage someone to do what they like because they are going to stick to it.

Also, Doctor Brocksmith says when starting physical activity, remember to go at your own pace.

