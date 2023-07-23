Local churches gear up to help children prepare for school

With school supplies and other essential items on the rise, churches like Northside Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus held a sneakers and clothes giveaway.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As children are gearing up for back-to-school, local churches are also gearing up to help.

Pastor Terrence Windham says that it’s important for ministries to help local families in need.

“So it’s our job to fill in the gap,” Windham said. “So this is one of the ways we try to feel in the gaps throughout community outreach. This is one of the many things we do throughout the year, but this is something new spearheaded by some out of our youth and they said they wanted to do something different than just backpacks and pencils they wanted to give away sneakers so we encouraged it and said hey go with God and this is where we are at today.”

Along with sneakers, the ministry gave away haircut vouchers.

