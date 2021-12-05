Local communities are getting into the Christmas spirit

First responders rolled down the streets during Mathison's Christmas parade.

MATHISTON,Miss. (WCBI)- It’s finally December and several folks are starting the countdown to Christmas Day.

Communities are beginning the festivities with their annual Christmas Parades.

Come out., line the streets, and enjoy the floats.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the parade last year, it made preparation for this year’s parade a bit easier.

“We kind of went with the same theme we were going to have last year, Happy Whoolidays with the Grinch, so we kind of already had things planned out from last year and we just kind of rolled it in and started decorations and everything,”said Heather Forster, the event coordinator.

She says activities were available to the community before the parade began.

“Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause in the library then we had food trucks available for families to come out and enjoy and look at the decorations in the park,” said Forster.

25 floats and rides made their way through the town, putting smiles on participant.

Some says, it’s nice to have a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

“I think everybody is ready for things to get back to normal. I think this year will mean a lot more to people you know and they can go visit family and just maybe have a little normal Christmas,” said Forster.

Getting everything ready took a few helping hands. Forster says ideas are already flowing for 2022.

“Next year I’m already in the works of planning what we’re going to do. Maybe have a gingerbread competition or something like that,” said Forster.

Nearly 200 people attended the parade.