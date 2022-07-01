Local communities plan Independence Day celebrations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Towns and communities across the area will host events this weekend to celebrate America’s independence.

To help you make your plans, here is a list of some of the festivities.

Columbus kicks off the weekend with the return of Fireworks on the Water. Gates open at the East Bank of the Stennis Lock and Dam at 5:00pm. There will be live music, food vendors, and children’s activities. The fireworks show will begin at dark.

There are couple of event Saturday. The Town of Caledonia is hosting its Stars and Stripes Celebration. It’s from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Ola J. Pickett Park. The event will include music, jumpers, and concessions. The movie “The Sandlot” will play at 8:15pm.

The City of Vernon, AL will have music and fireworks at the Lamar Saddle Club beginning at 6:00pm.

Then Monday, Starkville will host its Independence Day Celebration at the Sportsplex. Activities start at 4:00pm. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00pm.

And Tupelo will celebrate its All America City Family Picnic. Activities kick off at 3:30pm at Ballard Park. There will be music, food and entertainment. The fireworks show will start at 9:00pm.