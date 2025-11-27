Local dietitian offers tips about managing diabetes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – November is National Diabetes Month.

The American Diabetes Association says nearly half of all Americans has diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Mississippi has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the United States.

For both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, how you eat and where you live can play huge roles in your health.

Clinical dietician Andres Dueñas said it’s all about making the right choices.

“Carbohydrates are not bad for them, but we do tend to eat too much of them. And there are certain carbohydrates that we have to be a little more careful with versus the ones we want you to have more of. Added sugars is not beneficial for our health while more fibrous carbs are beneficial for our health,” said Andres Dueñas, RD, LD, CHES with Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

Andres said whole grain whole wheat pasta, oats, and grits are some of those more fibrous carbs.

He also added some proteins to eat in the cool weather.

“Beans, lentils, peas, soybeans, those are all marvelous food decisions that we can make and eat more of. So right now, it’s fall chili season, so it’s great time to eat your beans that are very fibrous and nutrient dense,” said Andres.

Andres said carbs should only be a quarter of your Thanksgiving plate like sweet potatoes or dressing.

He also recommends physical activity and reading nutrition labels for his diabetic patients.

Andres said excessive body fat is one of the top causes of Type 2 Diabetes.

“A lot of people like to attribute carbohydrate intake to the development of Type 2 Diabetes. That’s not necessarily true. Extra body fat increases the risk and that comes from excessive caloric intake, so if we continue overeating, that can increase your risk,” said Andres.

The American Diabetes Association said “Mississippi ranks number three in states most affected by obesity.”

Andres helps his patients develop a plan for eating better based on their circumstances.

The Diabetes Association said treating obesity can help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes.

“There is a way to reduce your blood sugars, so the risks that are associated with Type Two Diabetes are lesser. If you can get your A1C to less than 6.4, put maybe in the 5.9s, 5.5s , that ball park , that is a good indicator that you’re doing right,” said Andres.

Neuropathy and cardiovascular disease are some of the risks associated with Type 2 Diabetes.

Type 1 is insulin dependent.

Andres says excessive thirst or frequent urination could be signs of diabetes.

He recommends getting regular checkups and talking with your primary doctor to be sure.

