Local disability rights group visits state Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Your limits do not define you.

That message is at the heart of a local disability-rights group’s push for change at the State Capitol.

Last week, the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of The Arc joined other organizations for Mississippi’s Disability Awareness Day.

“We got to meet with other parents, teachers, other leaders, and advocates, to talk to senators and legislators about disability rights,” said The Arc -Northeast MS Chapter President Helen Mackey.

The group shared concerns about possible Medicaid reductions and new education bills

Medicaid covers vital services for people with disabilities, including speech and occupational therapy.

The Arc said one of their biggest priorities is protecting the Intellectual and Development Disabilities waiver.

“All of those waiver services are in jeopardy at this point. Whether it be what they consider a minor cut, it is huge for some of our families,” said The Arc -Northeast MS Chapter Director Cheryl Falzone.

They also spoke with lawmakers about changing terminology in state laws, shifting away from labels that define people by their disability.

“Like how people say, ‘Oh, it’s an autistic person,’ we want to change the terminology. Instead of just stating the disability of a person, we don’t want to recognize that. We want to recognize the person as a person first,” said Mackey.

A bill to update that language died in committee this session, but advocates say their work is far from over.

The Arc continues to host events throughout the year to support families and bring awareness.

“We’re down in Jackson as your voice. Without your voice, we have no purpose,” said Falzone.

The local Arc is also hosting a Job Extravaganza next month for those with disabilities.

They are looking for businesses and volunteers for the event.

Contact the chapter president, Helen Mackey, at (662)610-9692 for more information.

