Local driving academy adds new course

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Buckle up. Mississippi is changing how new drivers get licensed.

Starting July 2027, first-time applicants will need to complete an approved driver education program before they can get a license.

That’s why the Golden Triangle Driving Academy is adding Driver’s Ed now, getting families ready ahead of the deadline.

“They will still go to the driver’s license office to take that written exam, but we will provide the minimum required course for Driver’s Ed, which is a 30-hour minimum with six hours behind-the-wheel training,” said Betty Harris, founder of the Golden Triangle Driving Academy.

Lawmakers approved the requirement in the 2024 Legislative Session, about four years after the Department of Public Safety stopped giving the road test.

The Golden Triangle Driving Academy is located in Columbus.

“To know that your child has had some proper over-the-road training from a professional makes a big difference,” said Harris.

Insurance agents say Driver’s Ed can also help families save—especially with the highest‑risk drivers, ages 16 to 25.

“We do give discounts (to parents) for (driver’s ed), as well as A/B honor roll. They do help offset that high cost that you see when you add them to your policy,” said Alfa Insurance Agent Austin Bowman.

Until this month, Golden Triangle Driving Academy served only students with a learner’s permit or those already enrolled in a school course.

Now, they can accept students 14 and older, including teens who may need a hardship license for work or family needs.

The new driver’s ed requirement will go into effect next summer.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.