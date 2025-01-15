Local Episcopal church hosts weekly food giveaway for 15 years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville community comes together again to serve those in need.

The Episcopal Church hosted its weekly food giveaway for the public.

The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection is feeding bodies and souls in Starkville.

Three times a week the church hosts its Casserole Kitchen in the Parish Hall.

Volunteers from local churches, Greek organizations, and the community come together to provide free warm meals for those in need.

A longtime volunteer said participating in events like the food giveaway is motivating.

“Who knows what their situation is, but we don’t question it. The meal is here, the love is here and, I’ve got to know quite a number of the guests come in here. Just a fine group of people,” Carol Grafton said.

The church gets a lot of help from the surrounding community, including Starkville Strong.

Starkville Strong holds the Second Servings program where they get free food donated from local restaurants to give to guests at the Episcopal church.

“It sounded like a great program, and I came to volunteer and also attend the church here where we serve the meals,” Anne McWhorter said. “So, when I heard about it, I said wow that sounds like something that I love to do.”

There are also other resources provided at the Casserole Kitchen.

“People know that they can drop off information about getting jobs and we actually have some volunteers here from community counseling that are familiar with some of our clients and connect with them here,” Grafton said. “So, we have volunteers from all over the community including Mississippi State and it’s a great way to serve our community and provide meals for people who need them.”

Casserole Kitchen has been serving Oktibbeha County for more than 15 years.

Volunteers said they will continue as long as there is a need, and they always welcome help from the community, so they can continue to serve and expand the program.

If you want to volunteer for the weekly food giveaway you can look on the Starkville Strong Facebook page for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.