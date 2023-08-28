Local facilities look to offer counseling for young adults

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mental Health can be an everyday struggle for people, especially young adults who are learning to navigate life, and while there are several resources available in the area, sometimes the effect of mental health can be too much for a person.

According to HopkinsMedicine.org, 26% of Americans ages 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.

Licensed Professional Counselor Veronica Harrison said living in a world surrounded by social pressures, the transition from adolescence to adulthood can be overwhelming for many.

“And then all of a sudden you 18 to 19 and we throw you out there and say you are in charge of your life you make the decisions,” said Harrison.

Harrison said that mental health issues don’t discriminate when it comes to age.

“And then we have you making life-altering decisions or what young people think is life-altering decisions at a really young age and they may not have the ability to recognize or understand that you don’t have to have it all. It is not necessary that you have all the answers,” said Harrison.

Mississippi University for Women offers counseling assistance for its students at the Blue House.

The director, Dr. Deb Wells, said the new school year can bring on a lot of emotions, and it is essential to let their students know that they have a helping hand available.

“First of all, it’s getting them in the door to get here. We try and be as physical as possible especially during the first weeks of school to let them know who we are,” said Wells.

From anxiety to depression, Wells said anyone can become a victim of mental health issues.

“Everything may not be as good as it seems because I sometimes know when someone takes their life people go well they were the life of the party, so you never know until it happens and that’s when people go I wished they would talk to me I wish they would have told me something so this wouldn’t have happened and it’s difficult because you may not know,” said Wells.

And sometimes the best advice she can give to patients is the simplest.

“Well first of all breath because a lot of times we don’t realize that what can help us is just to take a deep breath and realize everything is not that bad so try and take one thing at a time,” said Wells.

Both Harrison and Wells said it’s never too early or too late to ask for help.

If you are concerned about your mental health, or that of someone close to you, visit MUWCounselingServices or CommunityCounselingServices

You can also call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

