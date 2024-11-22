Local farmers address setbacks due to history of discrimination

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Legal Defense Fund, less than 1% of land in the U.S. is owned by black farmers in comparison to the 95% owned by their white counterpart.

For centuries, African Americans have been discriminated against in the agriculture industry.

Many have lost land through predatory practices and have struggles to access government resources to sustain their farms.

“As a result of some the farmers not having access to some of the funding and to the support that they needed, their enterprises have not reached its full potential, so what we’re trying to do at Unlimited Community Agriculture Cooperative, we’re trying expose people to information and also information to people, so they can reach their full potential in whatever agriculture enterprise that they need,” said Orlando Trainer, the President of the UCAC.

Trainer works to support disadvantaged farmers by connecting them with opportunities and technical assistance.

“Exposing individuals to opportunities, giving them access, giving them the technical assistance they need, and then also giving them the encouragement because these enterprises and these operations can be really complex and really involving,” said Trainer.

Raising cattle can be challenging, especially when you lack the sufficient amount of help, but on top of that, being a minority comes with its own set of challenges.

Dwight Prowell owns Double D’s Ranch, a 33-acre cattle farm.

“For me, its finding help to help do the work that needs to be done around the farm. The other challenge is keeping abreast of what’s going on in the market, knowing when to move cattle and what type of cattle salesmen are looking for at the time,” said Prowell.

Prowell said working with groups like UCAC helps him overcome the struggles of running a small farm.

“By working with a group, you’re able to accomplish some of things you set out to do because it’s very difficult to try to do a small farm by yourself because you’re not able to do everything, keep up with everything, and technology is moving so fast,” said Prowell.

Despite the challenges, Prowell says he finds joy in the simple moments, like watching his cattle graze.

For more information about the Unlimited Community Agriculture Cooperative, and its programs, visit their Facebook page.

