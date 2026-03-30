Local Feminist Book Club holds discussions for readings in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A university feminist book club met tonight at Friendly City Books in downtown Columbus.

Local readers and students formed a circle at the back of the store to discuss the parable of The Sower by Octavia Butler.

The club was founded two years ago by MUW 1884 fellow, Lessa Harvey, as part of a community engagement internship.

The group partners with Mississippi University for Women and Friendly City Books to host the discussions.

“And I pitched I was like I’m a part of the women’s college and I know you guys do a lot community book club… it would be so cool if we had a feminist one in collaboration with the Women’s College program and we’re really so grateful that Friendly City has allowed us to share their space donated books to us in let us have this community to foster conversation,” said Lessa.

The next feminist book club session is in April.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.