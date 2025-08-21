Local filmmaker premieres movie in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home.

A filmmaker is returning to his roots in Mississippi to bring authenticity to the screen.

“When I write, I write because I’m digging into my own past,” said Sean Armstrong, writer, the director, and producer of the movie.

Sean Armstrong, also known as “Gahdiliel” has been in the entertainment industry since 2009.

He started off acting, but in the last few years, he has moved behind the camera, writing films.

He said his travels and his personal life inspire his work.

“(After) coming back to Mississippi and bringing all these other experiences and culture … I wanted to write about a character like that and what was it like for him to come back into Mississippi, his own community, with people he familiar with and with people he knew since he was a little child,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong directed and filmed the feature length movie “It All Comes Back” over the past year around the Golden Triangle.

The Ackerman native said coming home to film came with some limits but that it was worth the work the cast has put into it.

“It’s different, different because the environment is not catered to filmmakers, so we just really just creating something out of nothing, from scratch, with a vision,” said Armstrong.

That vision inspired him to bring friends into the project to breathe life into the story.

The movie is based on two childhood best friends who become enemies when greed and jealousy break them apart.

Former local radio personality, Shawna Young also known as “Diamond the First Lady” plays one of the main characters.

“It’s been so amazing. It’s been wonderful. I just love it so much, just being apart of this movement. I become the character. The character becomes me,” said Diamond, who plays Malanie.

Actress Merry Kelly from Starkville said she is no stranger to the big screen.

“I’ve always imagined myself in the entertainment circle. So that’s just something that was in my heart and also, I like to see people laugh and just enjoy themselves and have a good time,” said Kelly, who plays Neeka.

Armstrong, the Director, also acts in the movie as the lead character, Jamal.

He said bringing his work home to share with the community feels surreal.

“Still taking it all in. It feels great. It feels like I’m doing the right thing, like I’m on the right path,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said he wants to continue to grow as an artist and to inspire other filmmakers.

Local comedian Antoine “Booger” Brown will also star in the film.

“It All Comes Back” will premiere Thursday night at 7 at the Malco Columbus Cinema.

Tickets are $12.

