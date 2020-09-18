Local food giveaway feeds thousands of families

City leaders, a church, and volunteer organizations are making sure families have food on the table.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- City leaders, a church, and volunteer organizations are making sure families have food on the table.

St.Paul Missionary Baptist Church passed out more than 3,000 boxes of food to families in West Point and Macon.

- Advertisement -

The church teamed up with “Farmers to Families” box program and the Mississippi Food Network for the giveaway.

Dozens lined the streets to get two carts full of groceries essentials.

The groups served hundreds of people.

“You just never know the situations that people are facing in light of the global pandemic. Food shortage or peoples inability to work and access to food so this is just a help for the community,” said Angela Turner Ford.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in West Point will have another food giveaway on Monday. A time has not yet been set.