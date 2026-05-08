Local food truck to offer free steaks for all mothers in celebration of Mother’s Day

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Everyone wants to do something nice for Mom on Mother’s Day, so how about treating her to a nice meal?

A food truck in West Point is helping you do just that, and they’re doing it for free.

BBQ Drippin’s is offering free steaks for mothers.

Beginning Saturday at noon and going until supplies run out, they will be serving up the flavor on a first-come, first-served basis.

BBQ Drippin’s is set up next to the BP Station on Highway 50 across from CVS.

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