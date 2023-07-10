Local golf club sees a increase in visitors this summer

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Lion Hills is swinging this summer with more people out and about on their golf courses.

During the summer, many want to get out and spend time outdoors. Lion Hills in Columbus has been seeing the effects of this with their golf courses being busier this summer. Assistant Golf Pro at Lion Hills Colin Draving talks about why he thinks their is an increase during the summer months.

In the summer, people like to get out and do things, being inside from cold or wet weather; they want to get out and do something, so they start looking for things to do being outdoors and stuff, I know a lot of people like that. But I think it is one of the things we have here in Columbus that can just be for anyone of any skill, you start day one come one here and have a good time and just be outdoors,”Draving said.

Draving says he believes that golf is a good sport for ALL ages. It teaches many skills and lessons.

“It is one of the only sports where you govern yourself. It teaches you to be honest and have some integrity. It is a good sport, especially for young people -because guys, girls, young, older- anyone can play it and it is a social aspect. You kind of have to have that mindset, that it is just for fun. Just come out here and have a good time and enjoy the people you are spending the time with,”Draving said.

Lion Hills makes it very easy for people to come out and spend time together. You do not have to be a member at Lion Hills to play golf and they offer the ability to reserve a time to go play on the courses.

They also offer ways to learn the game and how to play.

“We would love to have anyone out here and anyone who is interested in trying the sport. We have kid’s camps through the summer, that we still have some spots available for, if you think your kid would enjoy it. Even if you just want to try golf for the first time, we have a range over there that anyone can come out and use and just try to get more and more people to enjoy the game and fall in love with the game of golf,”Draving said.

They have summer golf camps available throughout the rest of the month.