Local health departments to hold immunization clinics

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – School is right around the corner and the Mississippi Department of Health is holding immunization clinics to prepare for the new school year.

The immunization clinics will be for children ages 10-17.

- Advertisement -

All clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic dates for the WCBI viewing area are listed below:

Friday, August 2:

Prentiss County

Itawamba County

Oktibbeha County

Monday, August 5:

Prentiss County

Oktibbeha County

Lafayette County

Tuesday, August 6:

Prentiss County

Oktibbeha County

Wednesday, August 7:

Prentiss County

The MSDH said they will have additional nurses on staff so that parents can complete the immunization for the children quickly. Parents are asked to bring a copy of their kid’s immunization record.