Local health departments to hold immunization clinics

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – School is right around the corner and the Mississippi Department of Health is holding immunization clinics to prepare for the new school year.
The immunization clinics will be for children ages 10-17.
All clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The clinic dates for the WCBI viewing area are listed below:
Friday, August 2:
- Prentiss County
- Itawamba County
- Oktibbeha County
Monday, August 5:
- Prentiss County
- Oktibbeha County
- Lafayette County
Tuesday, August 6:
- Prentiss County
- Oktibbeha County
Wednesday, August 7:
- Prentiss County
The MSDH said they will have additional nurses on staff so that parents can complete the immunization for the children quickly. Parents are asked to bring a copy of their kid’s immunization record.