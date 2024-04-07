Local High School dedicates baseball field to former coach

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Lewis Earnest served as the Hamilton head baseball coach for 26 years.

During his time as the head coach, he made several positive changes to the program.

This is why the program decided to dedicate the baseball field after coach Former Head Coach Lewis Earnest.

The current and former Hamilton Head baseball coaches say this means a lot to the program.

“This means a lot because he put so much into it, I was fortunate enough to be under him for five seasons, ” said Dallas Flippo, Hamilton’s Head Baseball Coach. “I learned a lot from him, and I am just proud to see this.”

“I really cannot put this into words because it means a lot to me,” said Earnest. “This has been my baby and my home, and it means a lot to me. It has been such a great honor.

