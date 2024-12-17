Local manufacturer lands Navy contract

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Stark Aerospace Inc. of Lowndes County won a $61 million contract from the U.S. Navy for missile canister production.

State and local officials and Stark employees celebrated the accomplishment on Monday, December 16, at the facility.

“This is a good day for Mississippi, but it’s a great day for America because the products they make for the U.S. Navy are incredibly important for protecting not only America but our allies around the world,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

Stark President and CEO David Alabed said the company aims to develop weapons to support warfighters.

He also said Stark Aerospace has worked with the U.S. Navy in previous years before they won the contract.

“We formed a really good relationship with the navy over the last three years. And I think you know just the fact that we won this contract, it had a lot to do with working closely and taking on any project that the navy had. So, we did some small projects for them as well,” said Alabed.

Stark Aerospace was awarded the contract was through the Naval Sea Systems Command in October.

The contract supports the MK 41 Vertical Launching System for the Navy’s canister production.

“The vertical launch system is basically a launcher that you can launch the missiles out of, so the sparrow missile goes out of this particular canister and those canisters are on a launcher. So, it’s part of the vertical launching system for the navy that goes on the ships,” said Alabed.

The production of these canisters is expected to bring around 100 new jobs to the Golden Triangle.

“We work very hard at economic development. But economic development is a team sport. And Mississippi and the Golden Triangle have a great team working together and we’re lucky to have it,” said Reeves.

The contract includes options that can bring its cumulative value to over $312 million, if exercised.

Work could continue through January 2030.

The missile canisters will also be used for NATO participants and partner nations.

Stark Aerospace also has another contract that is pending that could bring more funds for future projects.

