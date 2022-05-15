Local Marine veteran expands fundraising efforts for wounded heroes

'7 Days for the Troops' will take place in at least three other cities this year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man, who is also a veteran of the United States Marines , is raising money for disabled veterans.

Twenty twenty two has already been a busy year for Scott Burns. In March, Burns spent one week camped out on a tower, in Tampa, to raise money for disabled veterans.

” We raised eight thousand dollars at the tower and , then we had matching grant from the Independence Fund, so we will be able to provide a track chair to a veteran in the Tampa area,” Burns said.

Burns founded “7 Days for the Troops” as a way to raise money for disabled veterans. For Burns, the cause is near and dear to his heart. Burns is a Marine veteran with a service connected disability. An injury from his days in the Marines eventually led to the amputation of his left leg, below the knee.

Burns will also hold similar events in North Carolina, Denver Colorado, Diamondhead Mississippi, and at the end of June, he will spend a week inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo.

He says expanding the fundraiser to other cities means more help for other disabled veterans.

“It helps us get the word out about what we’re doing and it’s helping veterans in different communities, that’s why we set up the 501 c 3 for 7 Days for the Troops. We didn’t set it up with the goal of having 200 thousand dollars in the bank at the end of the year, our goal was to team up with other non profits helping veterans and to help them raise money, help with their endeavors and at same time to bring awareness to the needs of veterans in those areas,” Burns said.

Tupelo’s 7 Days for the Troops runs June 26th through July 3rd, inside the food court at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Burns will be taking donations at the event, as well as raffling a variety of items donated by local merchants.