Local military and business leaders hosted a town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Military leaders, the business community, and policymakers come together in Columbus to discuss ways to improve conditions for the area’s military personnel.

Columbus Air Force Base and the Department of Defense host a Town Hall style meeting this morning to give community leaders a better understanding of the issues that affect military families.

They also drove home the idea that service personnel is more effective in the field when they don’t have to worry as much about how their families are being cared for at home.

“Our service members can go back and do their jobs. It allows them to perform their missions more effectively because they can focus on their missions, and not what’s happening to their families back at home,” said Eric Sherman, DOD SE Regional Liaison.

The Town Hall was co-sponsored by the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and the Base Community Council.