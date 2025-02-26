Local museum to host women’s history panel event in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Black Prairie Blues Museum will be kicking off March with a Women’s History Month celebration.

The museum will be hosting a “Women Who Make History” panel discussion honoring Mayor Lynn Spruill, State Senator Angela Turner-Ford, and civil rights activist Laverne Green Leech.

Museum Director, Deborah Mansfield told WCBI that The panel will provide a platform for these distinguished women to share their journeys, challenges, and triumphs in leadership, public service, and advocacy.

The free event will be Saturday, March 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and our very own Kealy Shields will be moderating the event.

For more information, please contact Mansfield at 662-275-7819, or email DMansfield1944@comcast.net.

You can also visit the museum’s website for more details on other upcoming events.

