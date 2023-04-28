Local NFL draft prospect tells about his journey to the big stage

As a wide receiver, Brownlee helped lead West Point to two championships

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The NFL Draft kicked off last night, and there were some big names called.

Rounds two and three start Friday night with rounds four through seven Saturday. A local athlete is one of those waiting to hear his name called after years of hard work.

From a young age, Jason Brownlee knew he wanted to play football, and making it to the NFL was a goal of his.

As a wide receiver, Brownlee helped lead West Point to two championships, but those championships didn’t translate into big-name offers.

“You know everybody’s timing isn’t the same so you’re going to have to go through some stuff by yourself and like only you can see it so just have to be patient and wait your turn,” said Brownlee

Brownlee played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College.

In his sophomore year, he racked up 75 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That placed him second among all junior college receivers. Those numbers helped him secure a spot at Southern Miss; where he became the Golden Eagles’ top pass catcher.

Brownlee’s performance in Hattiesburg was strong enough to earn him an invitation to the NFL Combine.

“It’s just proof that you can get out of situations and there’s hope, it’s just all unreal to me right now like I still can believe that he’s in the position that he’s in now but I’m so happy for him,” said Brownlee’s mom Marie Patterson.

According to NFL, Brownlee is projected to be drafted in the fifth round.

“It means a lot to me and like I said all the hard work I put in for me to even get to this moment you know coming out of high school I didn’t have the big offers so I had to go to junior college I had to take the hard way so I just have to keep grinding and stay focused,” said Brownlee.

Even though he’s waiting to hear his name called to play at the highest level, Brownlee is still working on his craft, where it all began.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to see them grow up through junior high, high school, college, and kept up you know we talk all the time I mean we’ve always kept up with each other he’s just a great person as well as a great football player,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee’s high school coach Chris Chambless said he’s thankful for former players like Brownlee that come back to mentor the kids that are where he once was.

“He’s constantly talking to our athletes here encouraging them kind of giving them advice on what to expect and what to do and what not to do in some cases, we had him speak to our team the other day,” said Chambless.

Brownlee is already looking ahead and planning to give back to the community he calls home. He encouraged anyone with big dreams to chase them.

“Just keep working, head down, you know just believe in yourself, timing is everything you may not have it now, but in the future, if you keep on working, keep on grinding it’s gonna come,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee hopes to hear his name soon. But he’s also grateful that he’s made it to this point that so many wish they can get to.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter