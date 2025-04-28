Local non-profit provides free groceries for community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Neighbors Helping Neighbors is what drives Starkville Strong.

On Sunday, April 27, they helped their neighbors by providing them with healthy meals and ingredients.

Starkville Strong, a local non-profit, gave free groceries to the community on Sunday afternoon.

“It is an event where we give away food, but much more than that. It’s an event where our community gets to interact with each other,” said Rebekah Carruth, the Operations Coordinator for Starkville Strong.

Volunteers stood near the door waiting with sacks to help residents grocery shop, giving them a personalized experience.

“We have food and hygiene products set up inside. They’re allowed to pick out what they want, so we have people who come in with like grocery lists. Or they have meals in mind they want to make over the next month or so,” said Carruth.

Anyone can sign up for the monthly “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” event.

Hannah Baggett, a volunteer, said this was her second time working with Starkville Strong.

She aims to find ways to give back to her community.

“I’m good at serving people even if I’m not very good at other things, and I enjoy it. It makes me very happy. And I’m also a Christian, so serving people is something a part of my identity,” said Baggett.

Zsamhari Rankin, an intern for Starkville Strong, also desires to help and make an impact.

“I’ve been in Starkville since 2019. I’ve seen the need, and the need is growing greater, especially after COVID. I wanted to make more of a difference than just letting someone use my cell phone. I just wanted to be more hands on,” said Rankin.

Several organizations and businesses donate food and help serve with Starkville Strong for “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

They also gave away prepared Spaghetti Meal Kits.

Around 115 households were served during Sunday’s event.

Starkville Strong hosts “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” every fourth Sunday in Downtown Starkville at 1 p.m.

For more information on how to connect with the organization, you can visit their website.

