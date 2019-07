COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The start of the new school year is just around the corner and one local organization is doing its part to make sure the kiddos will be ready.

On Monday, the Eta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. hosted a backpack giveaway.

Along with receiving a free book bag, kids also received pencils, notebooks, and a t-shirt.

The organization says it plans to host another backpack give away next Month.